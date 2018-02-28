Features
Chessaria, the Fantasy game that combines Chess battles and a story-based mission system!
- Adventure Mode: Fight & solve puzzles in the 100 levels of the solo campaign.
- Quick Game: Enjoy Classic Chess and variants in local PvP & PvC battles.
- NEW Online Multiplayer: Fight against your Steam Friends in online battles.
- Lead six heroes against challenging bosses that will test your tactical skills.
- Challenge a new gen A.I. (2800+ ELO) enabling missions like domination, infiltration, assassination.
- Explore a rich 3D environments including PBR textures, 4K and advanced character animations.
- Enjoy an emotional soundtrack created by British composer Ben Rawles.
- NEW Twitch addon for streamers available here.